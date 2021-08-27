Warren County reports 76th death from COVID-19

Warren County on Friday reported another death from COVID-19.
The person was in their 70s, had a history of health issues and had not gotten the vaccine, according to a news release.
Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said the county is saddened to have to report another death, the county’s 76th from the virus, and reminded people to take precautions to avoid spreading COVID to the most vulnerable residents.
“We ask that those who have not yet been vaccinated do so through the many available options, including our Warren County Public Health clinics, local pharmacies or medical practices. As we prepare for our schools to open for the fall, it is important to have as many people protected as possible,” she said in a news release.
Warren County Health Services reported 28 additional COVID-19 cases. Nineteen people recovered, which brings the active caseload to 163. A total of 149 people have mild illness. Eleven are in the hospital in moderate condition and three are moderately ill outside of the county, according to a news release.
All of the new cases involve community spread of the disease. Four people were quarantined before testing positive. County officials said they are continuing to see significant numbers of new cases related to workplace exposures, household exposures, out-of-state travel and among children under the age of 12.
Ten of the new cases involved people who had been fully vaccinated. That brings the total number of “breakthrough” cases to 186, of 41,900 fully vaccinated residents.
The county continues to recommend face coverings in crowded public places where people do not know the vaccination status of people. People who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all indoor public settings. People should continue to wash hands, maintain social distancing and not go to work or other places when ill.
Upcoming clinics include: Monday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building; Thursday, noon to 2 p.m. at Johnsburg Central School for students over 12 and family members of students; and Sept. 7, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building.
The vaccine team remains available for in-home vaccinations, school clinics and workplace clinics. For more information, call 518-761-6580 for details.
The county held a third dose clinic on Friday afternoon. A total of 25 doses were scheduled to be administered for immunocomprised people. Additional third-dose clinics will be organized in the coming days.
Booster shot availability for those who do not have immune system issues will begin on Sept. 20.
Warren County had a 4.9% positivity rate and a seven-day average of 3.3%. The county remains in the high transmission zone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with a rating of 131 cases per 100,000 people.
Washington County
Washington County did not provide a report on Friday. As of Thursday, the county was monitoring 183 active cases.
A clinic is scheduled on Saturday at the Washington County Fair from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Washington County had a 3.7% virus positivity rate and a seven-day average of 2.4%.
The county is still one of the few places in the state that is in the next-highest “substantial” category for transmission with 83 cases per 100,000 people.
Saratoga County
Saratoga County did not provide any updates as of 5 p.m. on Friday. The county had a 4.2% positivity rate and a weekly average of 4.7% The county is in the high transmission zone with 159 cases per 100,000 people.
Statewide
The state on Friday reported 6,348 new positive cases, which is a positivity rate of 3.63% and a seven-day average of 3.3%. A total of 2,230 people are in the hospital and 18 people died.
“None of us want to have to relive the nightmares of the past, so it's more important than ever to get vaccinated and to wear masks in crowded places,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release. “As we continue to keep an eye on the numbers across the state and review safety measures, we all need to do our part to help protect each other. If you still need your shot, you need to go get it as soon as possible."
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.