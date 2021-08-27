Warren County reports 76th death from COVID-19

Warren County had a 4.9% positivity rate and a seven-day average of 3.3%. The county remains in the high transmission zone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with a rating of 131 cases per 100,000 people.

Washington County

Washington County did not provide a report on Friday. As of Thursday, the county was monitoring 183 active cases.

A clinic is scheduled on Saturday at the Washington County Fair from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Washington County had a 3.7% virus positivity rate and a seven-day average of 2.4%.

The county is still one of the few places in the state that is in the next-highest “substantial” category for transmission with 83 cases per 100,000 people.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County did not provide any updates as of 5 p.m. on Friday. The county had a 4.2% positivity rate and a weekly average of 4.7% The county is in the high transmission zone with 159 cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide

The state on Friday reported 6,348 new positive cases, which is a positivity rate of 3.63% and a seven-day average of 3.3%. A total of 2,230 people are in the hospital and 18 people died.

“None of us want to have to relive the nightmares of the past, so it's more important than ever to get vaccinated and to wear masks in crowded places,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release. “As we continue to keep an eye on the numbers across the state and review safety measures, we all need to do our part to help protect each other. If you still need your shot, you need to go get it as soon as possible."

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.