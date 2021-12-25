Warren County reports 72 COVID cases on Christmas Day

Warren County reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 72 additional cases on Saturday, along with 59 recoveries.

Health Services is monitoring 546 active cases, with 533 of those involving mild illness.

Of the cases reported on Saturday, 12 are hospitalized. There are two vaccinated patients who are critically ill, and the remainder have moderate illness. Eight of the twelve who are hospitalized are unvaccinated.

There is one individual moderately ill outside of the hospital.

There were 30 additional breakthrough cases reported on Saturday. That brings the total number of breakthrough cases to 1,991, or 4.3%, of the 46,533 fully vaccinated county residents.

As of Saturday, the county has 781 residents under mandatory quarantine or isolation because of COVID-19 exposure.

Warren County’s seven-day average for test positivity stood at 9.3%.

The county’s vaccination rate was reported to be 72.4% as of Saturday, with 78.2% of county residents receiving at least one dose.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination booster/first dose clinics in the coming days, with registration required through online links posted at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/ unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster and second doses. (Registration link posted.)

Tuesday, Jan. 4, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster doses. (Registration not yet open.)

Tuesday, Jan. 11, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., vaccines to be determined. (Registration not yet open.)

Washington County

Washington County reported a total of 99 new COVID cases over a two-day period — 54 on Thursday and 45 on Friday.

There were 70 new recoveries of active cases on Thursday, with 12 current cases hospitalized. Of the new cases added, eight had been fully vaccinated. Four received the Pfizer series and four received the Moderna series.

Friday saw 49 new recoveries of active cases, with eight people hospitalized. Of the new cases added, seven had been fully vaccinated. Two received the Pfizer vaccine series. Two received the Moderna series and three received the J&J vaccine.

Washington County did not release a COVID update on Saturday.

Statewide

In its most recent update, the state reported that the seven-day positivity rate was 10.18%.

As of Friday, there was a total of 878,736 vaccine doses administered in the past week.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the next update would be reported on Sunday.

“Thanks to vaccines and boosters, our fight against the pandemic is going better than last Christmas, but we still must ensure we’re taking the proper precautions to keep each other safe this holiday season,” she said in a news release.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

