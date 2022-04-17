Warren County reports 71% of population has received COVID vaccine booster dose

On Sunday, New York state COVID data indicated 26 new cases were identified in Warren County out of the 296 test results received on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 5.7%.

As of Sunday, vaccination data showed 71% of the eligible population has received a booster shot. Of the 64,265 Warren County residents, 48,467 have been fully vaccinated and 51,573 have received one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Registration is open for Warren County Health Services’ next COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building.

Find registration links and additional details at warren-county-ny-covid-19-warrencountyny.hub.arcgis.com/pages/vaccines. Those with questions can call Health Services at 518-761-6580.

Free COVID test kits remain available for the public at Warren County Municipal Center (DMV and Human Services building entrances), town halls around Warren County and City Hall in Glens Falls.

Washington County

New York state's COVID data website showed 15 new cases out of the 204 Washington County residents tested on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 4% on Sunday.

The state vaccine tracker showed 64% of the 61,197 Washington County residents have been fully vaccinated. The website states 39,147 residents have completed the vaccine series and 41,329 have received one dose.

Saratoga County

Out of the 998 test results that were recorded in Saratoga County on Saturday, 108 positive cases were identified.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was up to 8.9%.

Saratoga County currently has 172,534 fully vaccinated residents and 184,634 residents with one dose of the vaccine. As of Sunday, 71.5% of the eligible population had received a booster dose.

Statewide

On Saturday, New York saw 5,674 positive COVID cases out of the 101,815 results recorded statewide.

On Sunday, it was reported 16,526,155 have received one dose of the vaccine and 14,800,978 New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

