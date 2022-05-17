Warren County reports 71 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 71 new COVID cases on Tuesday, 36 of which stemmed from at-home test results.

There have been 386 new COVID cases over the last five days in Warren County, Health Services said as of Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county is 9.7%, Health Services said.

There are currently 10 county residents who are hospitalized.

Glens Falls Hospital currently has 24 COVID patients in-house, with one in the ICU, hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew said.

In light of increased rates of COVID infections and hospitalizations from the virus, Glens Falls Hospital has reduced its visitation hours by two hours as of Wednesday.

Washington County

As of Friday, May 13, county data showed 131 active COVID cases in Washington County, with 15 residents hospitalized.

According to state data, as of Tuesday, there were 33 new COVID cases out of 232 administered tests in the county.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Washington County is 12.6%, according to state data.

Saratoga County

According to the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services, there were 975 positive COVID cases in the last seven days, and 517 active cases.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 14.3%, according to county data.

Capital Region/statewide/nationwide

There are 221 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, 15 more than Monday's report, according to Warren County Health Services.

As of Tuesday, 416 tested positive in the Capital Region out of 3,233 administered tests, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the Capital Region is 12.4%, while statewide, that rate is 7.3%, according to state data.

As of Wednesday, May 11, the seven-day moving average of daily cases nationwide is 84,778, which is an increase of 30.7% from the previous seven-day average of 64,863, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

