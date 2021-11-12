Warren County reports 68 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 alongside 47 recoveries on Friday. The county is currently monitoring 477 active cases, with 462 of them involving mild illness.

All of the new cases reported involved community spread, officials said.

There are 13 people in the hospital, which is two more than Thursday, and all have moderate illness.

There are two individuals who are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 37 total hospitalizations. Six of those are currently off isolation, and four are in the intensive care unit.

Health Services continues to see a significant spike in COVID-19. The county recommends that those planning on attending gatherings in the coming weeks or who come in close contact with co-workers should take appropriate actions to avoid exposure.

Twenty-four of Friday’s reported cases involved individuals who were fully vaccinated. There have been 1,014 breakthrough cases, or 2.28%, out of the 44,451 fully vaccinated Warren County residents.

Health Services continues to recommend all eligible individuals get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. It also recommends that all individuals wear a mask while in public indoor spaces to reduce the spread of the virus, regardless of vaccination status.

Warren County’s vaccination rate is 69.2%, with a total of 73.6% receiving at least one dose.

The county has the following upcoming clinics:

Monday, Nov. 15, North Warren Central School, second doses, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson booster and first doses.

Friday, Nov. 19, Warrensburg High School, times and vaccines to be announced.

Tuesday, Nov. 23, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., first doses and booster doses.

Health Services’ list of potential COVID public exposures is on the Warren County COVID Hub website. Recent additions include:

Stewart’s, Ridge Street, Glens Falls, Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, no mask worn.

Applebee’s, Quaker Road, Queensbury, Nov. 5, Nov. 6 and Nov. 7, no mask worn.

Warren County’s rolling seven-day average of new cases stands at 55.1% as of Friday.

Washington CountyOn Friday, Washington County reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 and 103 recoveries between Wednesday and Thursday. The active caseload is currently 357. There are 14 people in the hospital, which is five fewer than on Tuesday.

Of the newly reported cases, 67 have ties to other exposures and investigations including spread through households, workplaces, schools and other community activities. The remaining 50 cases have no identified source of origin at this time, according to county officials.

A total of 21 of the newly reported cases involved individuals who are fully vaccinated. That brings the total number of breakthrough cases up to 696, or 1.9%, out of the 55,588 people who have completed a vaccine series.

There are two upcoming vaccine clinics scheduled in Washington County. On Saturday, there is one for booster doses only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Washington County Burgoyne Avenue Campus. There is a clinic scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 18, for first doses and boosters that will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Argyle Central School.

The county’s vaccination rate stands at 58.2%. A total of 61.4% of residents have received at least one dose.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.