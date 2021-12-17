Warren County reports 66 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 66 new COVID cases and 69 recoveries on Friday.

Of the new cases, 33 involved fully vaccinated individuals, according to the report.

As of Friday, Warren County reported 13 residents are hospitalized, all experiencing moderate illness. Eleven of the 13 patients are unvaccinated.

Ray Agnew, Glens Falls Hospital spokesman, said the hospital had 37 COVID patients on Friday, with three individuals in the ICU and seven off of isolation.

In a news release, the county reported a total of 1,743 breakthrough cases out of the 46,190 fully vaccinated residents. The report stated, 77.5% of the county's population has received one dose of the COVID vaccine.

The county reported 60 booster shots were administered at the clinic held on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 8.1%.

Health Services said on Friday that 714 residents were under mandatory quarantine.

Recent potential COVID exposures noted by Warren County include:

Lowe's Home Improvement Center, Quaker Road, Queensbury, Dec. 12, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., no mask worn.

Hannaford, Broad Street, Glens Falls, Dec. 13, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., no mask worn.

Price Chopper/Market 32, Route 9, Queensbury, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Dec. 10, 12 and 13, day shift. Mask worn.

Washington County

The Washington County Public Health Department reported 33 new COVID cases and 64 recoveries on Friday.

According to the report, five of the new cases involve vaccinated individuals.

Eight residents are hospitalized.

The Health Department reported 1,320 persons were under monitoring on Friday, with 292 active cases.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 8.8%.

The county has recorded 1,059 breakthrough cases out of the 37,092 fully vaccinated residents.

Hudson Headwaters Health Network and Health Foundation will hold local COVID-19 vaccination clinics for youths (1st dose Pfizer) ages 5-18 at the Historic Salem Courthouse in the Mobile Health Center on the following days:

Dec. 20, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

