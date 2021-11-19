Warren County reports 63 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 63 new coronavirus cases on Friday, along with 66 recoveries.

Health Services is now monitoring 551 active cases, which is three less than reported on Thursday. A total of 531 of those cases report mild illness.

One more person has been hospitalized, bringing the count to 18, according to the report. One case remains critically ill, while the remaining cases have moderate illness.

Twenty-seven of the new cases reported by the county involve fully vaccinated individuals. Health Services is urging residents to perform rapid home tests before attending holiday gatherings or public events.

According to the county’s news release, 74.5% of the community has received the first dose of the vaccine.

Vaccine update

Children ages 5-11 are eligible for COVID vaccination, and local pediatricians have begun offering clinics for patients. Pharmacies and New York state mass vaccination sites are also offering pediatric vaccinations. Find more information on guidelines and pediatric vaccine availability here: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/covid-19-vaccines-children-and-adolescents.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination booster/first dose clinics in the coming days, with registration required through online links posted at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/.

Tuesday, Nov. 23, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Moderna/Pfizer booster clinic is full, Johnson & Johnson booster and all first doses available.)

Tuesday, Nov. 30, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.

Washington County

Washington County Public Health officials reported 92 new cases along with 63 recoveries and 13 individuals hospitalized on Thursday.

A total of 56 of the new cases had links to existing cases and 16 individuals were fully vaccinated, according to Public Health.

The number of active cases being monitored was reported as 1,536.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County reported 880 active cases on Friday, which is 20 more than the previous update on Wednesday. According to the county, 31 residents are now hospitalized.

