Warren County reports 63 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 63 new COVID cases on Friday.

Half of these cases stemmed from at-home test results.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 4.9%, according to Warren County data.

There have been 192 new COVID cases over the last five days in the county.

Glens Falls Hospital currently has a total of 11 COVID patients in-house, with two in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Registration is currently open for Warren County Health Services’ next COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the county’s Municipal Center’s Human Services Building.

The clinic will offer second vaccine booster shots of Moderna to those eligible. For more information, call 518-761-6580.

Washington County

As of Friday, there were a total of 62 active COVID cases in Washington County, according to county data.

There are currently two hospitalized in the county.

According to state data, 14 tested positive out of 250 administered tests in the county.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.7%.

Saratoga County

There were 117 new confirmed COVID cases out of 1,628 administered tests as of Friday morning in Saratoga County, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 7.8%, according to state data.

Capital Region/statewide

There were 81 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals as of Friday, according to Warren County data.

Out of 5,828 administered tests, 415 tested positive, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region is 7.3%, and statewide that rate is 4.7%.

