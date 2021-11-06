Warren County reports 62 new virus cases, most since Jan. 12

Warren County Health Services reported 62 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest one-day total in the county since Jan. 12.

There were also 45 recoveries announced.

Health Services was monitoring 334 active COVID cases as of Saturday, 321 of them involving mild illness. Eleven are hospitalized, unchanged from Friday. One is critical, and the remainder have moderate illness, with two moderately ill outside of the hospital.

All of Saturday’s new cases involved community spread of COVID. Thirteen involved individuals who had been on a Warren County public school campus. More information about school cases is available at https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov/#/home.

Health Services, in a news release, said many recent exposures appear to stem from workplace contacts where masks are not worn as employees interact. A large portion of the remainder stem from household exposures and indoor gatherings, officials said.

Twenty-two of Saturday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated.

In neighboring Washington County, officials on Friday night reported that a total of 156 new COVID cases were added between Wednesday and Friday, with 96 new recoveries of active cases and 15 people still hospitalized. Of the new cases added, 49 had been fully vaccinated.

Warren County Health Services recommends that Warren County residents do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID-19 test.

Other recommendations: Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places per the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations for “high” transmission counties. Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings.

Health Services is working with pediatrician offices to prepare for the availability of Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. Parents should check with pediatricians when seeking COVID-19 vaccine, as Health Services will be working with them for clinics. Pharmacies are also offering vaccines for children.

As of Saturday, 462 Warren County residents were under mandatory quarantine/isolation because of exposure to COVID.

Warren County’s rolling seven-day average of new cases was 38.4 as of Saturday.

The county’s rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 5.4% and the Capital Region’s rate was 4.0% as of Saturday morning.

