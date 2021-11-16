Warren County reports 62 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 recoveries on Tuesday.

That brings the total number of active cases to 493, with 471 of them involving mild illness. Thirteen people were hospitalized, which is one fewer than Monday, according to officials. One is critically ill, with the remaining cases dealing with moderate illness.

Glens Falls Hospital reports 44 COVID-related hospitalizations, including seven in the intensive care unit.

Nine Warren County residents are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

All but two of the reported cases involved community spread, with the other two were reported in a skilled nursing facility, according to Health Services.

The county continues to see a significant spike in COVID-19 transmissions. Health Services said that a majority of new cases have come from workplace exposures, family and household exposures and indoor events and gatherings.

Virtually all local cases have involved the highly transmissible delta variant, according to Health Services.

Sixteen of Tuesday's cases involved people who were fully vaccinated. That brings the total of breakthrough cases to 1,086, or 2.44%, of the 44,513 residents who have been fully vaccinated.

Warren County's vaccination rate currently stands at 69.3%, with 74.2% of residents receiving at least one dose.

Warren County has the following upcoming clinics:

Friday, Warrensburg High School, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Moderna and Pfizer booster doses.

Tuesday, Nov. 23, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., first doses and booster doses.

Health Services’ list of potential COVID public exposures is on the Warren County COVID Hub website. Recent additions include:

Tri County Taxi Cab Co., Nov. 11, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Nov. 12, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., no mask worn.

Washington County

On Tuesday, Washington County reported 47 new cases from Monday, as well as 46 recoveries. The active caseload now sits at 376. There are currently 19 people in the hospital, which is two fewer than the previous report.

Of the newly reported cases, 25 have ties to other cases or investigations, including the spread through workplaces, households, school and other community activities. According to a news release, the remaining 22 cases had no identified source of origin.

Washington County's seven-day positivity rate sits at 11.4%, which is the second highest in the state.

Six of the new cases involved people who are fully vaccinated. That brings the total number of breakthrough cases to 753, or 2.11%, out of 35,724 people who have completed a vaccine series.

The county has a clinic scheduled for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Argyle Central School. First doses of Pfizer, Moderna and J&J will be offered, as well as booster doses.

Washington County's vaccination rate is 58.4%, with a total of 61.8% of county residents receiving at least one dose.

