Warren County reports 62 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 62 new COVID cases as of Wednesday, half of which stemmed from at-home test results.

There have been 351 new COVID cases in Warren County over the last five days.

Warren County's seven-day rolling positivity rate is 10.2%, Health Services said on Wednesday.

There are currently 10 county residents who are hospitalized from COVID, and one resident who is critically ill.

Glens Falls Hospital has 25 COVID patients in-house, with none in the ICU, hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew said.

Washington County

As of Friday, Washington County reported 131 active COVID cases, and 15 who are hospitalized.

According to state data, 39,285 people in the county are completely vaccinated, including a booster shot.

As of Wednesday, out of 253 tests, 26 county residents tested positive for COVID.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county is 11.9%, according to state data.

Saratoga County

There are currently 517 active COVID cases in Saratoga County, according to Health Services.

There have been 49,038 recovered cases out of a total of 49,890 accumulated cases of COVID ever recorded in the county, according to Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is 14.3%.

County Health Services said there have been 975 positive tests in the last seven days.

Capital Region/statewide

As of Wednesday, there have been 603 new COVID cases out 3,729 administered tests in the Capital Region, according to state data.

There are currently 227 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, six more than Tuesday's report, according to Warren County Health Services.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the Capital Region is 12.4%, while statewide the rate is 7.6%.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

