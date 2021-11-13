Warren County reports 62 new cases of COVID-19

Warren County Health Services reported 62 new COVID-19 cases alongside 49 recoveries on Saturday. The county is currently monitoring 490 active cases, 476 of which involve mild illness.

Thirteen people were hospitalized as of Saturday, which is one more than Friday. They are all dealing with moderate illness.

All but one of the cases reported on Friday involved community spread, according to county officials. The other case involved a resident of a nursing home.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 43 total hospitalizations, which is six more than Friday. Seven of those are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The county reported that 29 of the reported cases involved fully vaccinated individuals. There have been 1,043 breakthrough cases, or 2.35%, of the 44,451 fully vaccinated Warren County residents.

Warren County’s vaccination rate currently stands at 69.2%, with a total of 73.7% receiving at least one dose.

Health Services continues to recommend all eligible individuals get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. The county also recommends that all individuals wear a mask while in public indoor spaces to reduce the spread of the virus, regardless of vaccination status.

The county’s rolling seven-day average of new cases stands at 55 as of Saturday, according to the county.

Health Services’ list of potential COVID public exposures is on the Warren County COVID Hub website. Recent additions include:

Zou Japanese Steakhouse, Route 9, Queensbury, Nov. 8, no mask worn.

Dunkin’ Donuts, Route 9, Lake George, Nov. 8 and Nov. 10, mask worn.

Five Guys restaurant, Glen Street, Queensbury, Nov. 6, Nov. 7, Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, mask worn.

Open Door Mission, Warren Street, Glens Falls, Nov. 4, Nov. 7 and Nov. 10, mask worn.

VFW Post 6196, Luzerne Road, Queensbury, bingo on Nov. 9, no mask worn.

Washington CountyOn Saturday, Washington County reported 85 new cases and 64 recoveries, bringing its active case total up to 378.

There are 17 people in the hospital, which is three more than Friday.

Of the newly reported cases, 46 had ties to other cases, including household spread, workplace spread and other school and community spread. The remaining 39 cases had no identified origin.

Twenty-two of the reported cases involved individuals who were fully vaccinated, according to officials. That brings the total number of breakthrough cases up to 718, or 2%, out of the 35,616 people who have completed a vaccination series.

Washington County’s vaccination rate currently stands at 58.2%, with a total of 61.5% of residents receiving at least one dose.

