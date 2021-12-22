Warren County reports 61 new COVID cases Wednesday

Warren County Health Services reported 61 new COVID cases and 32 recoveries on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 31 involved fully vaccinated individuals.

The county is now monitoring 456 active cases, with 438 involving mild illness.

The report stated 13 Warren County residents are hospitalized, with one critically ill patient. Ten of the 13 patients are unvaccinated.

According to Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew, the hospital had 29 COVID patients on Wednesday with four off isolation and five individuals in the ICU.

Health Services has recorded 1,879 breakthrough cases out of the 46,370 fully vaccinated individuals.

The county reported 77.9% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 72.1% of residents have been fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county stood at 8.1%.

Registration is open for the Dec. 28 Warren County Health Services booster/second dose vaccine clinic at Warren County Municipal Center. Find more information here: https://warren-county-ny-covid-19-warrencountyny.hub.arcgis.com/pages/vaccines.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination booster/first dose clinics in the coming days, with registration required through online links posted at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/ unless otherwise noted:

Tuesday, Dec. 28, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster and second doses. (Registration links posted)

Tuesday, Jan. 4 Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

Tuesday, Jan. 11, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., vaccines to be determined. (Registration not yet open)

On Tuesday, the Warren County vaccine team administered 105 boosters, seven second doses and two first doses after visiting the homes of 13 homebound residents for boosters earlier in the day.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul expressed her gratitude to President Joe Biden in a news release on Tuesday.

“I want to thank President Biden for his leadership in fighting the nationwide COVID-19 winter surge and taking comprehensive action against the rapid spread of the omicron variant,” Hochul said.

“Cases are rising due to the winter surge, but this is not March 2020 — we knew this was coming and New York is taking action to make vaccines, boosters and testing more widely available,” she added. The state reported a total of 22,258 new positive COVID cases on Tuesday.

According to the news release, 4,328 New York residents are being hospitalized with the virus, including 799 ICU patients.

At the time of the report, 60,624 New Yorkers have died from COVID.

The CDC reported 71.1% of the population has received the full vaccine series and 82.3% have received at least one dose.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the state was at 7.9%.

