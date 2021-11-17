Warren County reports 61 new coronavirus cases

Warren County reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 along with 44 recoveries on Wednesday.

Health Services is monitoring 510 active cases, which is the highest figure for the county during the pandemic. A total of 485 of those cases involve mild illness.

The seven-day positivity rolling average stands at 9.7% as of Wednesday — which is also the highest of the pandemic for Warren County.

Warren County’s director of Health Services, Ginelle Jones, explained that people need to be mindful as the number of positive cases continues to rise.

“COVID-19 is pervasive in our region at this point, and our residents need to understand that when they make decisions about the public activities they choose,” she said. “Thankfully, vaccination is keeping serious illness at bay for the vast majority of the vaccinated residents who get COVID-19, but we still have many unvaccinated residents and that is the population where we are seeing the most serious illness by far.”

The county reported 16 residents in the hospital, which is three more than Tuesday. One of the reported hospitalizations is critically ill, while the remaining have moderate illness.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 41 COVID-related hospitalizations, including five patients in the intensive care unit.

Nine Warren County residents are moderately ill outside of the hospital, according to Health Services.

Of the new cases, all but one involved community spread. The other was reported in a skilled nursing facility.

Fifteen of the reported cases involved individuals who were fully vaccinated. As of Wednesday, a total of 1,101, or 2.47%, of the 44,500 fully vaccinated residents have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 1,042 out of 1,101 had mild illness, 41 became moderately ill, two became seriously ill and one critically ill. Fifteen have passed away, all of which were elderly and/or dealt with extensive health issues. Seven of the fifteen were at nursing homes.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination booster/first dose clinics in the coming days, with online registration required through online links at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/ unless otherwise noted:

Friday, Nov. 19, Warrensburg High School, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Moderna and Pfizer booster doses.

Tuesday, Nov. 23, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.

Tuesday, Nov. 30, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.

The Warren County vaccination team administered 144 booster shots at a clinic on Tuesday at the Warren County Municipal Center.

Washington County

On Wednesday, Washington County reported 66 new COVID cases from Tuesday, with 80 recoveries. The active caseload currently stands at 362. There are 25 people in the hospital, which is six more than the previous report.

Of the new cases, 38 had ties to other cases or investigations including spread through households, workplaces, schools and other community events. The remaining have no identified origin of exposure.

Nine of the reported cases involved fully vaccinated Washington County residents, bringing the total of breakthrough cases to 762, or 2.13%, of the 35,716 fully vaccinated residents. Of those cases, three have died following testing positive, 17 have or had been hospitalized, and the remainder experienced mild or no symptoms, according to the county.

The seven-day positivity rate for Washington County is 12.7%, which is the highest in New York state.

The county’s vaccination rate currently stands at 58.36%, with 61.9% of the population receiving at least one vaccine dose.

Washington County has a clinic on Thursday, Nov. 18, Argyle Central School, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and boosters, Moderna boosters.

Saratoga County

On Wednesday, Saratoga County reported that the active caseload stands at 768. There are 33 people currently in the hospital, which is 11 more than the previous report.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 5.8%

Saratoga County’s vaccination rate stands at 71.9%, with 78.3% of residents receiving at least one dose.

