Warren County reports 58 new COVID cases

Warren County reported 58 new cases of COVID-19, along with 47 recoveries on Saturday.

Health Services is currently monitoring 461 active cases, with 447 of those involving mild illness.

Of the newly reported cases, 21 involved fully vaccinated individuals.

There were 12 county residents hospitalized as of Saturday, which is one less than Friday’s report. All of those hospitalizations have moderate illness. There are two individuals who are critically ill outside of the hospital.

Nine of the twelve are unvaccinated.

Ray Agnew, spokesman for Glens Falls Hospital, reported 30 total COVID-related hospitalizations. Three of which are in the ICU.

Health Services reported a total of 1,770 breakthrough cases. That is 3.8% of the 46,252 fully vaccinated Warren County residents.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was 8.1% on Saturday. The Capital Region’s seven-day rate stood at 6.3%.

Warren County’s vaccination rate was reported at 71.9%, with 77.7% of residents receiving at least one dose. The county also reported that 27.6% of the population of children 11-years-old and younger have gotten a first vaccine dose.

Along with the mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall, which offers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays the county has the upcoming vaccination clinics:

Tuesday, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration links posted)

Tuesday, Dec. 28, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

People can find registration links for these clinics on the county’s website unless otherwise noted.

Washington County

Washington County reported an additional 45 COVID cases on Saturday, along with 49 recoveries. Of the new cases, reported seven involved fully vaccinated people.

There are eight county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, which is the same as yesterday’s report.

The county reported a total of 1,066 breakthrough cases, which amounts to 2.9% of the county’s fully vaccinated population.

The seven-day rolling test positivity rate stood at 8.9% on Saturday.

Health Services reports that the county’s vaccination rate was 60.7% as of Saturday.

Hudson Headwaters Health Network and Health Foundation will hold local COVID-19 vaccination clinics for youths (first dose Pfizer) ages 5-18 at the Historic Salem Courthouse in the Mobile Health Center on the following days:

Monday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition, there will be a state pop-up vaccine clinic at Hudson Falls High School on Dec. 23 from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Saturday that the state had a total of 21,908 positive COVID tests reported.

There was a total of 70 new COVID-related hospitalizations throughout the state for a total of 3,909. There are 745 people in the ICU. Fifty-nine people died.

The state reported that 135,121 vaccine doses were administered over the previous 24 hours.

“This is not the beginning of the pandemic. We are prepared for the winter surge because we have the tools at our disposal. Getting vaccinated, getting the booster and wearing your mask are critical to avoiding getting seriously ill from COVID-19,” Hochul said in a news release.

