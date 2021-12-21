Warren County reports 58 new COVID cases Tuesday

Warren County Health Services reported 58 new COVID cases and 71 recoveries on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 34 involve fully vaccinated individuals.

Health Services is now monitoring 427 active cases, with 411 experiencing mild illness.

The report stated that 651 residents in Warren County are now under mandatory quarantine.

The county reported 12 individuals hospitalized, with one vaccinated patient critically ill. Nine of the 12 patients are unvaccinated.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported 28 COVID patients on Tuesday with six off isolation and three patients in the ICU.

According to the news release, 1,848 breakthrough cases have been recorded out of the 46,328 fully vaccinated residents.

Health Services reported 72.1% of the population has been fully vaccinated and 77.9% have received at least one dose.

Warren County Health Services director Ginelle Jones urges residents who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to get their booster as soon as possible.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county was at 8.1%.

New potential COVID exposures in Warren County:

Masonic Lodge 425, Main Street, Warrensburg, Dec. 14, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mask worn.

KFC Restaurant, Route 9, Queensbury, Dec. 15, 16 and 17. Mask worn.

Washington County

Washington County Public Health Department reported 44 new COVID cases and 44 recoveries from Monday, on Tuesday morning.

Of the new cases, six involved fully vaccinated individuals.

The health department stated 10 residents are now in the hospital, two fewer than the last report.

Washington County is now monitoring 288 active cases with 1,348 persons under monitoring.

According to the #nysvaccinetracker, there have been 1,095 breakthrough cases out of 37,209 fully vaccinated residents.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 9.4%, according to the report.

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Public Health Department reported a total of 1,218 active cases on Monday.

Of the active cases, 593 involve fully vaccinated individuals, with the remaining 625 unvaccinated.

The county's COVID data dashboard website stated 45 residents are currently hospitalized.

Saratoga County has recorded 5,586 breakthrough cases out of the 75.4% of the population that has been fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county was 6.8%.

