Warren County reports 58 new cases of COVID-19

Warren County Health Services reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and 16 recoveries on Thursday. The county is now monitoring 456 active cases.

Eleven people were hospitalized, which is unchanged from Wednesday.

All of the hospitalized individuals have moderate illness, and eight are moderately ill outside of the hospital, according to Health Services.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 37 COVID-related hospitalizations, including four patients in the intensive care unit.

All of the new cases reported involved community spread, officials said.

Health Services continues to see a significant spike in transmission of COVID. The county reports that a majority of new cases have arisen from household or family exposures, workplace exposures and indoor events or gatherings.

Twenty-two of the cases reported Thursday involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. There have been 990 breakthrough cases, or 2.23%, out of the 44,433 fully vaccinated residents in Warren County.

The agency continues to recommend all eligible individuals get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. It also recommends that all individuals wear a mask while in public indoor spaces to reduce the spread of the virus, regardless of vaccination status.

Warren County's vaccination rate is 69.1%, with a total of 73.6% of residents receiving at least one dose.

The county has the following upcoming clinics:

Friday, Nov. 12, Johnsburg Central School, Pfizer booster doses, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson booster and first doses.

Friday, Nov. 19, Warrensburg High School, times and vaccines to be determined.

Health Services’ list of potential COVID public exposure advisories is on the Warren County COVID Hub website: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e. Recent additions include:

Stewart's, Route 9, Warrensburg, Nov. 4, 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 5, 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 7, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Nov. 8, 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., no mask worn.

Dave Ure's Collision Plus Center, 14 Glens Falls Tech Park Road, Glens Falls, Nov. 4 and Nov. 5.

Warren County Health Services and Bolton Rescue Squad administered 60 booster doses to first responders and homebound residents on Wednesday. For more information about booster shot eligibility, visit https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/booster-doses. People can also call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580 for information about vaccines.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.