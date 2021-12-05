Warren County reports 53 new COVID cases on Sunday

Warren County Health Services reported 53 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 90 recoveries.

Health Services was monitoring 537 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 516 of them involving mild illness.

Twenty Warren County residents were hospitalized as of Sunday, four more than Saturday. Four are critically ill, and the remainder have moderate illness, according to a Warren County news release.

"Warren County continues to see some of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in New York state, both in terms of COVID-19 test positivity and per capita infections," officials noted.

The majority of new cases where the source of infection can be identified continue to stem from family/household exposures, workplace exposures and indoor events/gatherings, county officials said.

"On a good note, as of Sunday 70% of Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated," the county reported.

Twelve of Sunday’s 53 cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated.

The New York state mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury has reopened as a vaccine/testing site. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. This site will offer COVID-19 testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Find full details here: https://bit.ly/3xDoUuI.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination booster/first dose clinics in the coming days, with registration required through online links posted at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/ unless otherwise noted. (Find details about booster eligibility at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/booster-doses.)

• Tuesday, Dec. 7, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration full for booster doses)

• Tuesday, Dec. 14, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

• Tuesday, Dec. 21 Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

A total of 48,701 Warren County residents (75.8% of the county’s population) have received their first vaccine doses, and 45,032 have been fully vaccinated. A total of 70.0% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 67.0%. A total of 85.8% of Warren County residents 18 and older have received at least one dose.

A total of 908 Warren County children 11 or younger (19.9% of the population, compared to the state average of 18.5%) have received a first vaccine dose.

Warren County's rolling seven-day average of new cases was 67.6 as of Sunday.

As of Sunday, 896 Warren County residents were under mandatory quarantine/isolation because of exposure to COVID.

Warren County’s rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 10.0% and the Capital Region’s rate was 8.1% as of Sunday morning.

