Warren County reports 52 new COVID cases

Warren County had 52 residents test positive for COVID-19 out of the 376 tests administered, according to the most recent state data on Saturday.

The county's seven-day positivity rate is 10.8, according to state data.

The most recent "community COVID-19 risk" update on Thursday lists Warren County and most counties in the Capital Region as having high community levels of the virus.

Warren County Health Services reported on Friday that it is believed that the more transmissible subvariant of the omicron variant, which has been spreading throughout the state, is a contributing factor to the rise in cases.

The mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall will reopen on Sunday. The site has been closed due to a utility issue, according to Warren County Health Services.

For registration links and further information, visit am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.

Washington County

According to the most recent state data on Saturday, Washington County had 33 residents test positive for COVID-19 out of the 361 administered tests.

The county's seven-day positivity rate is 11.5%, according to state data.

Washington County continues to offer a vaccination clinic every Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the county's Public Health office. The clinic offers Pfizer and Moderna first, second and booster doses for all eligible persons.

Residents can register ahead by calling Public Health at 518-746-2400. Walk-ins are also available based on vaccine availability.

Capital Region/statewide

The Capital Region had 734 positive results of COVID-19 out of the 4,822 administered tests, according to the most recent state data on Saturday.

The region's seven-day positivity rate was reported at 12.6%. The state's seven-day positivity rate was reported at 7.1% on Saturday.

There were 202 COVID-related hospitalizations throughout the Capital Region, according to state data on Saturday.

