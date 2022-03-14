Warren County reports 50 new cases over three days

Warren County Health Services reported 50 new COVID cases over the span of the last three days.

There were 20 new cases on Saturday, 12 on Sunday and 18 on Monday.

Twenty-one of the 50 new reported cases stemmed from at-home COVID test results.

There have been 80 new cases over the last five days, according to county data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county is 3.0%.

There are currently five county residents who are hospitalized, one fewer since the last report, and four of those five patients are vaccinated.

According to the county report, there are no more patients who are critically ill.

Since April 2020, there have been 121 deaths resulting from COVID.

Glens Falls Hospital has 10 total COVID patients in-house, with one in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson, Ray Agnew.

Warren County Health Services operates a COVID-19 testing site at Warren County Municipal Center that is open weekdays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The site is open, by appointment only, to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties.

To find the nearest location for a COVID test, visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you.

Washington County

Washington County updated their COVID data on Friday, March 11.

As of then, the county had 43 active COVID cases, and three county residents who are hospitalized.

According to state data, there was one COVID positive result out of 176 administered tests, as of Monday morning.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 2.7%.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 61 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, 13 fewer than Sunday's numbers, according to Warren County data.

Statewide, there were 902 positive COVID results from a total of 62,039 administered tests, as of Monday morning.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the state is 1.4%.

According to the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services, the seven-day rolling positivity rate for the Capital Region has been on a downward trajectory, and is currently around 2.5%.

