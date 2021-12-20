Warren County reports 48 new COVID cases Monday

Warren County Health Services reported 48 new COVID cases and 50 recoveries on Monday afternoon.

Of the new cases reported, 29 involved fully vaccinated residents.

The county is now monitoring 440 active cases, with 425 experiencing mild illness. Health Services reported 651 residents currently in quarantine.

According to the county report, 11 residents were hospitalized Monday, with one in critical condition and the remainder experiencing moderate illness. Eight of the 11 patients are not vaccinated.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported 29 COVID patients on Monday, with four patients in the ICU and 10 now off isolation.

Warren County officials continue to encourage mask-wearing.

"Please follow New York state mask/face covering guidelines if venturing into public places that do not have vaccine mandates," the news release stated.

To date, Health Services has recorded 1,814 breakthrough cases out of the 46,289 fully vaccinated Warren County residents.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is now 7.9%.

Recent potential COVID exposures noted by Warren County include Zou Japanese Steakhouse, Queensbury, Dec. 16, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., no mask worn.

Washington County

Washington County Public Health Department reported 106 new cases and 102 recoveries over the weekend.

Of the new cases reported, 23 involved fully vaccinated individuals.

The county reported 12 residents are currently hospitalized, as of Monday.

Public Health is now monitoring 292 active cases with 1,347 persons under monitoring.

The Health Department has recorded 1,089 breakthrough cases to date, out of the 37,192 fully vaccinated county residents. The #nysvaccinetracker reported 65.1% of the county's population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is on the rise again. On Monday morning, Washington County reported the positivity rate was at 9.4%.

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services last updated the COVID data dashboard on its website on Friday afternoon.

The county reported a total of 1,216 active cases on Friday.

Of the active cases, the report stated 560 individuals were fully vaccinated with the remaining 656 cases involving unvaccinated residents.

According to the website, 51 residents were hospitalized.

Public Health Services reported 75.1% of the population had been fully vaccinated and 82.9% had received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Saratoga County has recorded 5,308 breakthrough cases to date.

The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate stood at 6.3% before the weekend.

