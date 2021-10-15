Warren County reports 48 COVID cases; hospitalizations increase

Warren County Health Services on Friday reported 48 new COVID-19 cases along with three additional hospitalizations.

There are now 10 county residents hospitalized with the virus. Five were in critical condition and five others were considered moderately ill, according to Health Services.

Glens Falls Hospital, meanwhile, reported 20 COVID-related hospitalizations, including seven individuals in the intensive care unit.

There are now 274 active cases in the county after 37 people recovered, Health Services said.

All of Friday’s new cases involved community spread, including nine involving individuals who had been on the campus of Warren County public schools.

For additional information on school-related cases, visit the state’s COVID school tracker at: schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.

The uptick in cases has been brought on by the highly transmissible delta variant and stems from workplace and household exposures, youth sports and indoor events, Health Services said.

The agency continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible and to wear a mask — regardless of vaccination status — when in public indoor settings.

Vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the chance of infection and to lessen the severity of illness in the event of a “breakthrough” case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sixteen of Friday’s cases involved fully-vaccinated individuals, bringing the number of breakthrough cases to 614, or 1.4% of the 43,869 fully vaccinated residents in the county, according to Health Services.

The vaccines are widely available at local pharmacies. Health Services also has a number of vaccine clinics scheduled throughout the month. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e.

The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 292.44 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to the CDC.

Washington County

In Washington County, 32 new cases and 27 recoveries were reported Friday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 172. A total of 706 people are under monitoring following possible exposure to the virus.

Ten people were hospitalized, an increase of two since Thursday.

Eleven of the new cases have been linked to community spread. The remaining cases are still under investigation.

Of the new cases, 15 involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of breakthrough cases to 416, or 1.2% of the 34,774 Washington County residents that have been fully vaccinated.

A number of vaccine clinics have been scheduled throughout the county throughout October. For more information, visit: washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.

The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 277.76 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the CDC.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County reported 81 additional cases to the state on Thursday, the most recent day countywide data is available.

The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, according to the CDC, averaging 192.72 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days.

Statewide and regional statistics

Statewide, 5,693 new cases were reported on Thursday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 2.4%, bringing the state’s seven-day positive test rate to 2.5%.

A total of 66,510 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

But 2,112 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday and 30 people died.

In the Capital Region, 433 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, a positive test rate of 3.5%. The region now has a seven-day positive test rate average of 3.8%.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

