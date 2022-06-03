Warren County reports 48 cases on Friday

Warren County Health Services reported 48 additional COVID cases on Friday, 15 of which stemmed from home test results.

The county has reported 166 new cases of COVID-19 over the last five days.

Health Services reported the county’s seven-day positivity rate at 7.6%.

Free COVID-19 home test kits are available at the Warren County Municipal Center at the Department of Motor Vehicles and Human Services Building entrances. Home test kits can also be found at town halls throughout Warren County and at Glens Falls City Hall.

Home test kits can be picked up during operating hours at the Warren County Municipal Center, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are 13 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, which is one more than Thursday’s report.

Washington County

According to the most recent state COVID data on Friday, Washington County had 19 residents test positive out of 454 administered tests.

The seven-day positivity rate for the county is 7.5%, according to state data.

Home test kits can be picked up at the Washington County Municipal Center Public Health Building. The kits will be at the building’s “B” entrance.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County Public Health Services reported on Friday that there were 222 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Public Health also reported that there had been 429 positive results in the county over the past week.

The seven-day positivity rate for the county is 9.4%.

As of Friday, there were 23 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county, according to Public Health.

Capital Region/statewide

There were 162 COVID-related hospitalizations throughout the Capital Region reported on Friday, which is 10 less than the previous report.

The Capital Region’s seven-day positivity rate is 8.8%. The rate statewide is 6.5%.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

