Warren County reports 47 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 47 new COVID-19 cases and 90 recoveries on Friday.

Health Services reported 20 Warren County residents currently hospitalized. Of the hospitalized patients, four are critical while the remainder are experiencing moderate illness.

Fourteen of the 20 individuals hospitalized are unvaccinated. All of the critically ill patients are unvaccinated.

Ray Agnew, vice president of Glens Falls Hospital, reported a total of 40 COVID cases. Eleven patients have been taken off isolation and three remain in the ICU, according to Agnew.

Of the new cases reported by Warren County, 18 involve fully vaccinated individuals. The county’s number of breakthrough cases is now at 1,602 positive cases out of the 45,409 vaccinated residents.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is at 7.6%, which is a decrease from recent reports.

Vaccine clinics

The New York state mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury has reopened as a vaccine/testing site. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. This site will offer COVID-19 testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination booster/first dose clinics in the coming days, with registration required through online links posted at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/ unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, Dec. 14, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration links posted Wednesday)

Tuesday, Dec. 21, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

Tuesday, Dec. 28, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

Washington County

Washington County Public Health Department reported 78 new cases and 72 recoveries on Thursday. Twenty of the new cases involve fully vaccinated individuals.

The county reported 14 current hospitalizations, three fewer than the last news release.

Washington County had 367 active cases as of Thursday.

The health department has recorded 1,006 breakthrough cases out of the 36,341 fully vaccinated residents. Eight of those cases resulted in death.

Public Health reported the seven-day rolling positivity rate is 10.3%.

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported a total of 836 active COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Currently, Health Services reports 57 cases are hospitalized.

The county’s seven-day rolling positivity rate is at 6.6%, which is lower than the Capital Region’s 7.0% rate.

Saratoga County reported 535 of the active cases involve fully vaccinated individuals, with the remaining 331 being unvaccinated.

The county reported 73.9% of the population had been full vaccinated as of Friday.

Statewide

Statewide, 11,203 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 4.17% and a seven-day average of 4.78%. A total of 3,546 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 55 people died.

A total of 42,265 vaccine doses were administered over a 24-hour period.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.