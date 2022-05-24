Warren County reports 47 new COVID cases on Tuesday

Warren County Health Services reported 47 new COVID cases on Tuesday, 23 of which stemmed from at-home test results.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in Warren County is 9.8%, Health Services said on Tuesday.

Warren County Health Services’ next COVID vaccine clinic is open on Tuesday, May 31, at the Warren County Municipal Center.

Registration is now open and can be done here: warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.

Warren County Health Services is awaiting New York state guidelines for booster shots for children who are between the ages 5 and 11, which was approved on Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Information will be posted when these specific vaccinations become available locally, officials said.

There have been 319 new cases in Warren County over the last five days.

There are currently 12 people hospitalized in Warren County.

Glens Falls Hospital has 26 COVID patients in-house, with none in the ICU as of Tuesday, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

As of Friday, Washington County Health Services reported 109 active COVID cases, with 21 hospitalized.

As of Tuesday, there were 12 new COVID cases reported out of 249 administered tests, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county is 7.9%.

Saratoga County

There are currently 486 active COVID cases in Saratoga County, according to county data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county is 14.1%.

There are currently 35 COVID patients hospitalized in Saratoga County.

Capital Region/statewide

There are currently 189 COVID patients in Capital Region hospitals, which is 15 patients fewer than Monday’s report, according Warren County data.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 248 new COVID cases out of 2,358 administered tests, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the Capital Region is 11.5%, while statewide, that rate is 8%, according to state data.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0