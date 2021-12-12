Warren County reports 46 new COVID cases Sunday

Warren County Health Services reported 46 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 77 recoveries.

Health Services was monitoring 459 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 437 of them involving mild illness.

Eighteen Warren County residents were hospitalized as of Sunday, with one critically ill and the remainder having moderate illness. Four are moderately ill outside of the hospital, county officials reported in a news release.

A total of 14 of the 18 who are hospitalized are unvaccinated, and the critically ill person is unvaccinated, officials said.

The majority of new cases in Warren County where the source of infection can be identified continue to stem from family/household exposures, workplace exposures and indoor events/gatherings.

"Presume you will be exposed to COVID-19 when going into a crowded public setting or at a workplace where you interact closely with others, and please take precautions accordingly. Please follow CDC guidance that strongly recommends mask/face covering use for counties with high COVID-19 transmission metrics like those in our region," the county advises.

Warren County has seen a high number of recent infections involving children.

"If your child is eligible for vaccination, please speak to your pediatrician about options as soon as possible. Pediatricians, some pharmacies and the New York state vaccination site at Aviation Mall are currently offering pediatric vaccines," the release notes.

Eleven of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated.

Warren County's rolling seven-day average of new cases was 51.1 as of Sunday.

As of Sunday, 734 Warren County residents were under mandatory quarantine/isolation because of exposure to COVID.

The county’s rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 7.2%, and the Capital Region’s rate was 6.8% as of Sunday morning.

Warren County Health Services’ list of potential COVID public exposure advisories can be found on the Warren County COVID Hub website: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e. Recent listings include:

Downtown Social, Glen Street, Glens Falls, Dec. 3, Dec. 4. No mask worn.

Fenix Auto Parts (formerly JBAP Auto Parts), Warren Street, Queensbury, December 1, 2, 3, 6 and 7. No mask worn.

Home Depot, Route 9, Queensbury, Dec. 2, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. No mask worn.

Health Services recommends that residents:

• Do not go to work or elsewhere into public when feeling ill. Quarantine until able to get a COVID test.

• Get a COVID vaccination, and a booster dose, as soon as eligible. Call Health Services at 518-761-6580 or go to https://bit.ly/36LRv5e for options.

• Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places per New York state guidelines. The state's new COVID requirements related to masks or vaccination for public spaces take effect Monday. Find details here: https://on.ny.gov/3dHrZkf.

The state's mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury has reopened as a vaccine/testing site. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. This site will offer COVID-19 testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Find full details here: https://bit.ly/3xDoUuI.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination booster/first dose clinics in the coming days, with registration required through online links posted at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/ unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, Dec. 14, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration links posted Wednesday)

Tuesday, Dec. 21, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

Tuesday, Dec. 28, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

In addition, local pediatricians have begun offering clinics for their patients who are ages 5-11. Pharmacies and state mass vaccination sites are also offering pediatric vaccinations. Find more information on guidelines and pediatric vaccine availability, go here: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/covid-19-vaccines-children-and-adolescents.

