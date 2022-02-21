Warren County reports 45 new COVID cases over two days

Warren County Health Services reported a total 45 new COVID cases recorded over the past two days.

On Monday, the county reported 25 new cases from Sunday and 20 on Monday.

According to the report, 17 of the new cases come from positive at-home COVID tests.

Hospitalizations in the county remain unchanged, with eight residents currently hospitalized.

There were 14 COVID patients in Glens Falls Hospital on Monday with no cases in the ICU, according to hospital spokesman Ray Agnew.

Warren County has recorded 148 positive cases over the last five days.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 6%.

State data showed as of Monday, 80% of the population has received one dose of the vaccine.

Free at-home COVID tests are available at most Stewart’s Shops in Warren County and municipal offices in Warren County after receiving more this week. The Stewart’s stores where they are not available are the Glen Street and Broad Street locations because of traffic concerns. Residents should check with their specific town or city for availability before visiting.

Health Services vaccine clinics for the public are held on Tuesday afternoons/evenings at the Warren County Municipal Center, with the next clinic scheduled for Feb. 22 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Washington County

New York state data showed on Monday only seven new COVID cases were identified in Washington County out of the 243 tests administered on Sunday.

The county’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 5.2%.

As of Monday, 41,135 county residents have received one dose of the COVID vaccine and 38,871 have completed the vaccine series.

Saratoga County

On Monday, state data indicated 31 positive cases were recorded in Saratoga County out of the 730 tests given on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate has decreased to 3.7%.

The New York state vaccine tracker showed on Monday that 183,734 residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 171,312 have completed the vaccine series.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul warned residents in a news release to “remain vigilant” despite the decrease in COVID cases statewide.

“The virus is in retreat, but our fight against this pandemic isn’t over,” Hochul said Monday.

The state reported a total of 1,483 positive cases out of the 75,109 test results.

The total number of patients in the hospital was 2,522, according to the report. The state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate has continued to drop and was at 2.1% on Monday.

Jana is a general reporter who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272.

