Warren County reports 44 new infections

Warren County Health Services reported an additional 44 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon. There have been 231 new cases over the previous five days.

There were a total of 233 hospitalizations throughout the Capital Region reported, which is seven fewer than on Friday and the lowest number since Nov. 23.

Health Services reported 12 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, which is four less than on Friday. Seven of those hospitalized are vaccinated.

While the state’s mask-or-vaccine mandate for public places has been discontinued, Warren County Health Services, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, continue to recommend the use of a mask or face covering in public settings per CDC guidelines for areas with “high” transmission of COVID-19. People can find those guidelines on the CDC’s website.

Warren County Health Services will hold vaccine clinics for the general public on Tuesday afternoons and evening at the Warren County Municipal Center until further notice.

Health Services will also be holding two vaccination clinics this week that will be open to the public:

Warren County Municipal Center, Tuesday, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Warrensburg Central School, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Information and registration links for these clinics can be found on the county’s COVID hub page.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate was 8.1% on Saturday.

New York state vaccine data showed that the vaccination rate for Warren County was 74.8%, with 79.8% of county residents receiving at least one dose of a vaccine.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul reported that the total number of hospitalizations in the state was 3,883, which is the lowest reported number since Dec. 19.

According to Hochul, hospitalizations have dropped by 69% since the peak of 12,671 on Jan. 11. She said that there has been a decline in hospitalizations of nearly 30% over the past week.

She said that the vaccines and boosters are the best way to defend against COVID-19, and that it is effective, safe and doctor-recommended for everyone who is at least 5 years old.

“New Yorkers should be proud of our continued progress in bringing down the numbers since the omicron peak in January, but this is no time to let up,” Hochul said in a news release.

Out of the 169,476 tests reported, only 4,232, or 2.5%, were positive.

