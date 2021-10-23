Warren County reports 43 new virus cases

Warren County Health Services reported 43 additional COVID-19 cases and 27 recoveries on Saturday, bringing the number of active cases to 307.

Ten people remain hospitalized, a decrease of one since Friday. Three are in critical condition and seven other patients are moderately ill, according to Health Services.

Two people outside of the hospital are moderately ill. The remaining 295 cases all involve mild illness.

Of the new cases, 34 involved community spread. Nine others involved residents at a local nursing home, Health Services said.

The Pines at Glens Falls Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation has been dealing with a COVID outbreak in recent weeks, though it’s unclear with the new cases stem from the facility.

Four individuals who tested positive on Saturday were on the campuses of Warren County public schools. For additional information on school-related cases, visit the state’s COVID school tracker at: schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.

The surge in cases stems from workplace and household exposure, youth sports and indoor events, according to Health Services.

The agency continues to recommend anyone eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible and for all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — to wear a mask while in public indoor spaces in order to reduce the spread of the virus.

Those who feel sick should stay home and get tested for the virus as soon as possible, Health Services said.

The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the risk of infection and lessen the severity of illness in the event a “breakthrough” case does occur, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fifteen individuals who tested positive for the virus on Saturday had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of breakthrough cases in the county to 712, or 1.6% of the 44,089 fully vaccinated Warren County residents.

A vast majority of breakthrough cases in the county have involved individuals experiencing a mild illness, according to Health Services.

The vaccines are widely available at local pharmacies. Health Services also has a number of vaccination clinics scheduled in the coming weeks. For additional information, visit: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e.

The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging, 313.34 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.

Washington County and New York state had not reported daily COVID statistics as of 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

