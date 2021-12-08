Warren County reports 43 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 43 new COVID-19 cases and 54 recoveries on Wednesday.

The number of active cases in the county has decreased by 11, making the current number in Warren County 536, with 516 experiencing mild illness.

Thirteen of the new cases reported involve fully vaccinated individuals. As of Tuesday, 1,559 breakthrough cases involving vaccinated residents have been recorded in the county.

One more individual has been hospitalized as of Wednesday, bringing the total to 20. Three of the patients are critically ill with the remainder experiencing moderate illness, according to a news release.

Ray Agnew, vice president of Glens Falls Hospital, reported 48 COVID patients on Wednesday.

Ten of the cases are considered “off-isolation,” which means the individuals are too ill to discharge but are no longer infectious, according to Agnew. He said two patients are currently in the ICU.

On Wednesday, 834 Warren County residents were in mandatory quarantine.

The county’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was 8.7% as of Wednesday, still above the Capital Region’s rate of 7.5%.

The county’s stated 76% of Warren County residents have received their first dose and 70.4% of the population has received the full vaccination series.

Recent potential public exposures to COVID in Warren County include:

Home Depot, Route 9, Queensbury, Dec. 2, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. No mask worn.

Friendly’s Restaurant, Aviation Road, Queensbury, Nov. 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and Dec. 1. No mask worn.

Texas Roadhouse, Route 9, Queensbury, Nov. 27, 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. No mask worn.

Blue 32, Lake Shore Drive, Lake George, Nov. 26, Nov. 27, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. No mask worn.

Walmart, Quaker Ridge Road, Queensbury, Nov. 26, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 27, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mask worn.

Walmart, Quaker Ridge Road, Queensbury, Nov. 27, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mask worn.

Dollar General, Main Street, Queensbury, November 24. No mask worn.

Washington County did not release any updated information on Wednesday.

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported 1,435 active COVID cases on Wednesday. The number of active cases has increased by 197 since the last report from the county on Monday.

Currently, 59 residents are hospitalized with the virus, according to the county’s COVID data website.

Of the active cases recorded, 651 individuals have been fully vaccinated, while the remaining 784 are not vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate has not moved and remains at 7.2%.

