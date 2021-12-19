Warren County reports 42 new virus cases Sunday

Warren County Health Services reported 42 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 61 recoveries.

Health Services was monitoring 442 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 426 of them involving mild illness, according to a Warren County news release.

Twelve Warren County residents were hospitalized as of Sunday. All have moderate illness. Four were moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Nine of the 12 who are hospitalized are unvaccinated.

The majority of new cases in Warren County where the source of infection can be identified continue to stem from family/household exposures, workplace exposures and indoor events/gatherings, officials said.

"Presume you will be exposed to COVID-19 when going into a crowded public setting or at a workplace where you interact closely with others, and please take precautions accordingly," the news release offered as a reminder. "Please follow New York state mask/face covering guidelines if venturing into public places that do not have vaccine mandates."

In addition, Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones urges residents who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to get their booster as soon as possible. Find details here: https://public.warrencountyny.gov/gis/covid/Health%20Director.pdf.

Sixteen of Sunday’s new cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated.

Appointments remain available for the Dec. 21 Warren County Health Services booster/first dose vaccine clinic at the Warren County Municipal Center. Find those links and more information here: https://warren-county-ny-covid-19-warrencountyny.hub.arcgis.com/pages/vaccines.

In addition, the New York state mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury has reopened as a vaccine/testing site. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. This site offers COVID-19 testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Find full details here: https://bit.ly/3xDoUuI.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination booster/first dose clinics in the coming days, with registration required through online links posted at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/ unless otherwise noted:

• Tuesday, Dec. 21, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration links posted)

• Tuesday, Dec. 28, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

Also, local pediatricians have begun offering clinics for their patients who are ages 5-11. Pharmacies and New York state mass vaccination sites are also offering pediatric vaccinations. Find more information on guidelines and pediatric vaccine availability here: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/covid-19-vaccines-children-and-adolescents.

A total of 49,967 Warren County residents (77.8% of the county’s population) have received their first vaccine doses, and 46,289 have been fully vaccinated. A total of 72% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 68.8%. A total of 87.3% of Warren County residents 18 and older have gotten at least one dose.

A total of 1,277 Warren County children 11 or younger (28.0% of the population, compared to state average of 24.4%) have received a first vaccine dose.

Warren County's rolling seven-day average of new cases was 50.1 as of Sunday.

Warren County’s rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 7.9% and the Capital Region’s rate 6.7% as of Sunday morning.

Warren County Health Services operates a COVID-19 testing site at Warren County Municipal Center that is in operation weekdays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The site is open, by appointment only, to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties. Those with questions can call 518-761-6580 or log on to warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.

