Warren County reports 41 new cases over two days

Gov. Kathy Hochul provided an update Thursday on the state's progress combating COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration issued emergency-use authorization for both the updated Moderna and Pfizer vaccine booster shots, designed for better protection against omicron subvariants, according to a press release from the governor's office.

"Take advantage of the vaccine and booster by staying up to date on doses. Test before gatherings or travel and if you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options," Hochul said.

Statewide, there are currently 25.28 new COVID cases per 100,000.

Currently, the seven-day rolling positivity rate, statewide, is 5.83%.

There are currently 4,941 residents statewide with COVID-19.

Warren County

Warren County Public Health Services reported 41 new COVID cases on Tuesday and Wednesday — 26 of which stemmed from at-home test results.

There have been a total of 93 new COVID cases over the last five days.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 6.4%, according to Health Services.

New York State Department of Health will hold a pop-up vaccine clinic at Food Truck Fridays on the Pond in Brant Lake on Friday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will be held at Horicon Town Hall, located at 6604 Route 8, Horicon.

Health Services said no registration is required, and that Moderna and Pfizer vaccine shots will be available for ages 5 and up.

There are still a limited number of free COVID-19 at-home test kits available to the public at Warren County Municipal Center, at the entrances to the DMV and Human Services buildings.

They are also available throughout Warren County town halls and City Hall in Glens Falls.

Glens Falls Hospital currently has nine COVID patients overall with one in the ICU, hospital spokesperson Liza Rucinski said.

Washington County

Washington County's COVID data was last updated on Aug. 26, at which point there were 65 known active COVID cases, with six county residents who were hospitalized.

As of Wednesday, there were 12 new COVID cases out of 181 administered tests in the county, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 7.7%.