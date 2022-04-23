Warren County reports 40 new cases of COVID-19

Warren County Health Services reported an additional 40 COVID cases on Saturday, 12 of which stemmed from home test kit results.

The seven-day positivity rate for the county was 6.5% as of Saturday. Health Services has reported a total of 156 new COVID cases over the past five days.

There were eight COVID-related hospitalizations of county residents on Saturday, according to Warren County data, which is one more than on Friday.

Health Services will host a vaccine clinic on Tuesday at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services building. Registration links and additional information can be found on the county’s COVID hub site, or by calling Health Services at 518-761-6580.

Health Services continues to offer booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the homebound and seniors in congregate settings and housing complexes.

According to state vaccine data, the county’s vaccination rate is 75.5%, with 80.3% of residents receiving at least one dose.

The county has had 72.3% of eligible residents receive a booster.

Washington County

The Washington County Department of Public Health reported a total of 91 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday evening.

According to the most recent state data, the county had 21 residents test positive out of the 186 tests that were administered on Friday.

The seven-day positivity rate for the county was reported at 7.7%, according to the most recent state data.

According to Washington County’s data, there were five COVID-related hospitalizations of residents as of Friday evening.

The county’s vaccination rate was reported at 64% on Saturday, according to state data, with 67.6% of residents receiving at least one dose.

State data shows that 65.3% of eligible county residents have received a booster dose.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0