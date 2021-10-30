Warren County reports 38 additional COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 38 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 33 recoveries.

Health Services was monitoring 301 active COVID cases as of Saturday, 282 of them involving mild illness. Thirteen are hospitalized, one fewer than Friday. One was in critical condition and 12 others have moderate illness. Six others are moderately ill outside of the hospital, officials said in a news release.

All of Saturday’s new cases involved community spread of COVID-19. Seven involved individuals who had been on Warren County public school campuses. For more information about school cases, go to https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov/#/home.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks continues to stem from delta variant exposures in workplaces, households, youth sports and indoor events, officials said.

Eighteen of Saturday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Saturday, 812 of 44,241 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Services has begun holding booster dose clinics. Registration is required through online links posted at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/.

For details here about booster shot eligibility, go to https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/booster-doses. Those with questions about eligibility for boosters can also call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.

Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming days:

Tuesday, Nov. 2, Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson booster and first/second doses.

Wednesday, Nov. 3, Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster doses.

Thursday, Nov. 4, North Warren Central School, Moderna booster doses, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5, Queensbury High School, Moderna booster doses, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Vaccine brands dependent on supplies.

The Health Services vaccine team administered 55 Moderna booster shots and 11 Johnson & Johnson booster shots at a clinic Friday at the Warren County Municipal Center.

Health Services’ potential COVID public exposure advisories list was updated Friday and can be found on the Warren County COVID Hub website: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e. Newly added was this potential exposure: Hampton Inn & Suites, Route 9, Lake George, Oct. 21 and Oct. 25, overnight shift.

Warren County’s rolling seven-day average of new cases was 31.9 as of Saturday.

As of Saturday, 415 Warren County residents were under mandatory quarantine/isolation because of exposure to COVID.

The county’s rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 4.6% and the Capital Region’s rate at 3.6% as of Saturday morning.

County officials noted that New York state has unveiled a new COVID-19 data portal, which can be found at coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-data-new-york.

Washington County

Washington County health officials reported late Friday that 62 new COVID cases were added/processed for Thursday and Friday. There were 53 new recoveries of active cases, with eight current cases hospitalized.

Of the new positive cases added, 17 had been fully vaccinated, officials reported.

