Warren County reports 37 new virus cases

Warren County Health Services on Friday reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and 41 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 291.

Eleven individuals were hospitalized, two more than Thursday. Three individuals were in critical condition and eight patients were considered moderately ill, according to Health Services.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 23 COVID-related hospitalizations, including six patients in the intensive care unit.

Two people outside of the hospital were moderately ill. The remaining 278 individuals have a mild illness, Health Services said.

Of the new cases, 34 involved community spread. Three other cases involved residents at a local nursing home.

Three individuals who tested positive had been on the campuses of Warren County public schools in recent days.

For additional information on school-related cases, visit the state’s school vaccine tracker at: schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.

The uptick in cases in recent days stems from community and household exposures, youth sports and indoor events, Health Services said.

The agency continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible, and that all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — wear a mask while in public indoor spaces to reduce the spread of the virus.

Seventeen individuals who tested positive for the virus on Friday had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases to 697, or 1.6% of the 44,064 Warren County residents that have been fully vaccinated.

The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the risk of infection and to less the severity of illness in the event a breakthrough cases does occur, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A vast majority of breakthrough cases seen in the county involved individuals experiencing mild illness, Health Services said.

The vaccines are widely available at local pharmacies and Health Services has a number of vaccination clinics scheduled throughout the month. For additional information, visit: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e.

The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 295.57 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to the CDC.

Washington County

In Washington County, 34 new cases and 28 recoveries were reported Friday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 199. A total of 684 people remain under monitoring following possible exposure to the virus.

Thirteen residents were hospitalized, an increase of one since Thursday.

Twenty of the new cases involved community spread. The remaining 14 cases are still under investigation.

The county reported 14 breakthrough cases. A total of 471 residents who have completed the vaccine series have now tested positive for the virus, the equivalent to 1.3% of the 35,020 residents who have been fully vaccinated.

A number of vaccination clinics have been scheduled throughout the county in the coming weeks. For additional information, visit: washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.

The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 258.15 cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, according to the CDC.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County reported 92 additional cases to the state on Thursday, the most recent day countywide data is available.

The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, according to the CDC, averaging 210.56 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days.

Statewide and regional statistics

Statewide, 3,594 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 1.8%, bringing the state’s seven-day positive test rate average to 2.2%.

A total of 56,402 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

But 2,066 people remain hospitalized with the virus and 25 people died on Wednesday.

In the Capital Region, 358 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, a positive test rate of 3.1%. The region now has a positive test rate of 3.7% over the last seven days, according to state data.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

