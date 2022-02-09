Warren County reports 36 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 36 new COVID cases on Wednesday.

The county reported one less resident in the hospital, bringing the total to 14 patients, with 10 vaccinated and four in critical condition.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate continues to decrease and is now at 9.4%.

According to the report, 243 positive cases have been identified in the past five days.

According to the New York state vaccine tracker on Wednesday, 51,262 Warren County residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 47,997 county residents are fully vaccinated.

Warren County Health Services released a statement regarding Gov. Kathy Hochul's mask mandate announcement on Wednesday.

"New York state’s mask mandate for public spaces will be lifted as of Thursday, but masks will still be required in schools, health care facilities, nursing homes and mass transit, among other locations, as well as required per New York COVID-19 quarantine/isolation protocols," the news release read.

Washington County

According to New York state data, the county identified 23 positive COVID results out of the 352 tests administered on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was down to 9.2%.

According to the New York state vaccine tracker on Wednesday, 41,042 residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 38,687 county residents are fully vaccinated.

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services updated the COVID data found on the county website, indicating a total of 492 active COVID cases as of Tuesday.

The county recorded 827 new positive cases over the past seven days.

According to state data, 110 residents tested positive for COVID on Tuesday out of the 1,201 tests conducted.

Currently, 34 residents are hospitalized, with 15 unvaccinated patients, 12 vaccinated and eligible for, but have not received a booster shot, and seven fully vaccinated and boosted patients.

Saratoga County has reported 244 deaths of unvaccinated residents, 20 deaths of individuals vaccinated but not yet eligible for the booster shot, 46 deaths of fully vaccinated residents whom did not receive a booster shot but were eligible, and three deaths of fully vaccinated and boosted residents.

According to the New York state vaccine tracker on Wednesday, 183,365 Saratoga County residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 170,585 residents are fully vaccinated.

