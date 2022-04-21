Warren County reports 36 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 36 new COVID cases on Thursday with 17 stemming from at-home test results.

There are still seven people hospitalized from COVID in the county and one person critically ill.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 6.2%, according to Health Services.

There have been 159 new COVID cases in the last five days.

Glens Falls Hospital has 13 COVID patients in-house, with one in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Warren County Health Services’ next public vaccination clinic will be held at the county Municipal Center’s Human Services Building on Tuesday, April 26, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Registration is required and can be done here: warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.

Health Services continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination booster shots to homebound residents and to seniors in nursing homes. For more information, call 518-761-6580.

Washington County

Washington County last updated its COVID data last Friday, when officials reported 62 active cases in the county, with two hospitalized.

Out of a total number of 213 administered tests, 16 people tested positive in the county, according to state data. The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 5.1%.

Saratoga County

There are 10 people in Saratoga County who are currently hospitalized from COVID, according to the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services.

According to Health Services, there are currently 177 active COVID cases. The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 6.4%.

Capital Region/statewide

There were 106 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals as of Thursday, five more than Wednesday's report, according to Warren County Health Services.

There were 447 positive COVID results out of 4,631 administered tests as of Thursday, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the Capital Region is 9.4%. That rate, statewide, is 5.9%.

