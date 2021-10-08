Warren County reports 35 new virus cases

Warren County Health Services on Friday reported 35 new COVID-19 cases along with 37 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 279.
Twelve individuals were hospitalized, a decrease of two since Thursday. One person is in critical condition and 11 other patients were moderately ill, according to Health Services.
One person outside of the hospital was considered moderately ill and the remaining 266 cases involved mild illness.
All of Friday’s cases involved community spread, including nine involving individuals who had been on the campuses of Queensbury, Glens Falls and North Warren school districts.
The surge in recent COVID cases appears to stem from workplace and household exposure and a number of indoor events, according to Health Services.
A new exposure advisory was issued for the Stewart’s Shop located on Main Street in Queensbury. An individual who tested positive for the virus did not wear a mask while in the store on Sept. 28–30 and Oct. 1–3 from the afternoon to closing.
All individuals who may have been exposed should monitor for symptoms and get tested if they do become symptomatic. A complete list of COVID exposure advisories can be found at: warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.
Health Services continues to urge all individuals eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible. The agency is also recommending all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — to wear a mask in public indoor spaces and in outdoor spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.
The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the risk of infection and lessen the severity of symptoms in the event of a “breakthrough” case.
Warren County has reported 536 breakthrough cases — including 11 on Friday — a vast majority of which involved mild illness. A total of 43,683 residents have been fully vaccinated to date, according to Health Services.
The vaccines are widely available at local pharmacies and Health Services has scheduled a number of vaccine clinics throughout October. For more information, visit: warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.
The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 326.85 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to the CDC.
Washington and Saratoga counties
Washington County reported its statistics from Thursday: 35 new cases and 22 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 157. A total of 605 people were being monitored, following a possible exposure to the virus.
Three people were hospitalized as of Thursday.
The county reported eight additional breakthrough cases, for a total of 358 such cases. A total of 34,550 Washington County residents have been fully vaccinated.
A number of vaccination clinics have been scheduled throughout the county. For more information, visit: washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.
The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 238.55 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.
In Saratoga County, 80 cases were reported to the state on Thursday, the most recent day county data is available.
The county continues to see high transmission, according to the CDC, averaging, 192.72 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days.
Statewide and regional statistics
Statewide, 5,654 peopled tested positive for the virus on Thursday, the most recent day statewide data is available.
A total of 65,545 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 85% of adults 18 and over have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the CDC.
"While this is a momentous achievement, we still have communities lagging behind in vaccinations. The most important thing is getting vaccinated if you're in a high risk setting or immunocompromised. I urge all New Yorkers to get vaccinated to keep yourselves and those around you safe," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.
A total of 2,175 people were hospitalized with the virus and 42 people died on Thursday.
In the Capital Region, 428 cases were reported on Thursday, a positive test rate of 3.4%. The region's average seven-day positive test rate now stands at 3.6%, according to state data.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.