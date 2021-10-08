Warren County reports 35 new virus cases

Three people were hospitalized as of Thursday.

The county reported eight additional breakthrough cases, for a total of 358 such cases. A total of 34,550 Washington County residents have been fully vaccinated.

A number of vaccination clinics have been scheduled throughout the county. For more information, visit: washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.

The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 238.55 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.

In Saratoga County, 80 cases were reported to the state on Thursday, the most recent day county data is available.

The county continues to see high transmission, according to the CDC, averaging, 192.72 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days.

Statewide and regional statistics

Statewide, 5,654 peopled tested positive for the virus on Thursday, the most recent day statewide data is available.

A total of 65,545 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 85% of adults 18 and over have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the CDC.