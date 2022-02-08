Warren County reports 35 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 35 new COVID cases on Tuesday.

The county has recorded 285 new cases over the last five days.

Health Services reported no change in the number of hospitalizations, with 15 patients and four in critical condition.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported 32 COVID patients, with two in the ICU on Tuesday morning.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is unchanged, at 9.9%.

Warren County released the weekly report detailing the numbers of active cases by ZIP code in the county on Tuesday.

The town of Queensbury had the highest number of active cases on Tuesday with 120. The city of Glens Falls had 79, the town of Lake George had 18, the town of Lake Luzerne had 10 and the town of Warrensburg had nine active cases. The remaining municipalities had five or less active cases, with many reporting no active COVID cases.

According to state vaccination data as of Tuesday, 51,250 county residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 47,953 have been fully vaccinated.

Washington County

The Washington County Public Health Department reported a total of 129 active COVID cases on Tuesday.

According to the health department, 11 residents are currently in the hospital, no change from the last report.

According to state data on Tuesday, Washington County recorded a total of 18 new COVID cases out of 149 test results collected on Monday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 10.2%.

According to state vaccination data as of Tuesday, 41,028 Washington County residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 38,667 have been fully vaccinated.

Statewide

New York state COVID data indicated on Tuesday that 4,281 new positive results were recorded out of the 99,004 residents tested on Monday.

As of Tuesday, 16,258,086 New Yorkers have received one dose of the COVID vaccine and 14,474,318 residents have completed the vaccine series.

