Warren County reports 35 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 35 total new COVID cases on Friday, 13 of which stemmed from home test results.

Over the last five days, the county has reported 146 new cases.

The seven-day positivity rate for the county is 7.5%, according to Health Services.

A total of six county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. One resident is critically ill.

Health Services will host a booster clinic featuring Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on Tuesday at the Warren County Municipal Center. Registration is required. For registration links and additional information visit the county’s COVID hub site.

According to state vaccination numbers, Warren County has had 76% of residents complete a vaccination series, and 63.1% of eligible residents have received a booster dose.

Washington County

Washington County reported 69 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Over the last five days, the county has had a total of 50 new cases reported, according to state numbers.

Five county residents are currently hospitalized with COVID, according to Washington County Public Health.

Washington County’s vaccination rate is 64.5%, according to state data, with 58.2% of eligible residents receiving a booster dose.

Capital Region/statewide

On Friday, there were a total of 116 COVID-related hospitalizations throughout Capital Region hospitals, which is one fewer than the last state update. There were a total of 2,757 hospitalizations reported statewide, which is 23 less than the last state report.

According to state numbers, there were 306 total COVID cases reported in the region. Over the past five days, a total of 1,185 COVID cases have been reported.

Statewide, there were a total of 7,093 positive results out of 77,864 tests reported. The seven-day positivity rate for the state is 8.8%.