Warren County reports 34 new COVID cases on Monday

Warren County Health Services reported 34 new COVID cases on Monday.

Monday's report also showed there were 22 new cases on Sunday, according to Health Services.

There is one new hospitalization in Warren County, bringing the total amount of COVID patients within the county to five, as of Monday.

There were 168 new cases over the last five days, according to county data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.7%.

Glens Falls Hospital has nine COVID patients in-house, with one in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Health Services will be administering another round of second vaccine booster shots on Tuesday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Warren County Municipal Center's Human Services Building.

The clinic will offer a second vaccine booster shot of Moderna. Registration is required, and can be done online here: https://on.ny.gov/3x9JRiR.

Washington County

There were six new COVID cases out of 194 administered tests in the county as of Monday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.0%.

The percentage of Washington County's population who have received the full vaccination, including the first booster shot, is 37.6%.

Saratoga County

There are four county residents with COVID who are currently hospitalized, according to Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 4.6%.

Capital Region/statewide

There were 58 who are ill with COVID throughout Capital Region hospitals as of Monday, according to Warren County data.

Out of 2,561 administered tests, 172 tested positive for COVID in the Capital Region as of Monday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region is 5.8%, while that rate is 4.2% statewide, according to the same data.

