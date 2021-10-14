Warren County reports 33 new virus cases

Warren County Health Services on Thursday reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and 33 recoveries, keeping the number of active cases at 263.

But the number of hospitalizations in the county increased to seven, two more than Wednesday. Four people were in critical condition and three patients had a moderate illness, according to Health Services.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 22 COVID-related hospitalizations, including six patients in the intensive care unit.

All of Thursday’s cases involved community spread, including 11 involving individuals who had been on the campuses of Warren County public school districts, Health Services said.

The Queensbury Union Free School District has reported 81 COVID cases since the school year began last month, including 41 elementary students too young to be vaccinated. Seventeen middle school students and 13 high school students have also tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday, according to the state’s COVID school tracker.

At Glens Falls city schools, 49 cases have been reported as of Wednesday, including 12 elementary students, 15 middle school students and 17 high school students, according to state data.

For the latest information on school COVID cases, visit the state’s dashboard at: schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.

The uptick in new cases continues to stem from workplace and household exposures, youth sports and indoor events, Health Services said.

The agency continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible and to wear a mask while in public indoor settings to reduce the spread of the virus.

Vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the risk of infection and lessen the severity of illness in the event of a “breakthrough” case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ten individuals who tested positive for the virus on Thursday were fully vaccinated, bringing the number of breakthrough cases in the county to 598, or 1.4% of the 43,853 fully vaccinated Warren County residents.

The vaccines are widely available at local pharmacies and Health Services has a number of vaccination clinics scheduled throughout October. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e.

The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, according to the CDC, averaging 284.62 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days.

Washington County

In Washington County, 37 new cases and 28 recoveries were reported, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 167.

Eight people were hospitalized, an increase of one since Wednesday. A total of 674 other individuals were under monitoring following possible exposure to the virus.

Thirteen of the new cases have been linked to community exposure. The remaining 24 are still under investigation.

The county reported 15 additional breakthrough cases, bringing the total number of such cases to 400, or 1.15% of the 34,755 fully vaccinated Washington County residents.

A number of vaccination clinics have been scheduled throughout the county in October. For additional information, visit: washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.

The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 232 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County reported 75 cases to the state on Wednesday, the most recent day countywide data is available.

The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, according to the CDC, averaging, 191.85 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days.

Statewide and regional statistics

Statewide, 4,401 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 2.2%, which brings the state’s positive test rate over the last seven days to 2.52%.

A total of 58,526 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

But 2,105 people were hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday and 40 people died, according to state data.

In the Capital Region, 351 new cases were reported Wednesday, a positive test rate of 3.76%, according to state data.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.