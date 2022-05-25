Warren County reports 33 new COVID cases on Wednesday

Warren County Health Services reported 33 new COVID cases on Wednesday, 19 of which stemmed from at-home test results.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in Warren County is 9.2%.

There are currently 11 county residents who are hospitalized, Health Services said on Wednesday.

Glens Falls Hospital has 27 COVID patients in-house, with none in the ICU, hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew said.

Queensbury Union Free School District currently has 37 new COVID cases confirmed in the school's community, as of Monday.

There have been 122 COVID-related deaths in Warren County since April 2020, according to Health Services.

Washington County

As of Friday, Washington County Health Services reported 109 active COVID cases, with 21 residents hospitalized.

As of Wednesday, there were 23 new COVID cases out of 284 administered tests, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in Washington County is 7.9%, according to state data.

As of Tuesday, there were 10 students in Washington County schools who tested positive for COVID, according to state data.

There were no Washington County teachers who tested positive for COVID as of Tuesday, according to state data.

Saratoga County

There are currently 486 active COVID cases in Saratoga County, according to county data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county is 14.1%.

As of Wednesday, there were 80 confirmed COVID cases out of 684 administered tests, according to state data.

There are currently 35 county residents hospitalized, according to county data.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 200 patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, 11 more than Tuesday's report, according to Warren County Health Services.

Out of 3,404 administered COVID tests, 409 tested positive for COVID, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the region is 11%, while statewide that rate is 8%.

