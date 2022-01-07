Warren County reports 320 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services staff reported 320 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, nearly doubling the previous one-day high set a day earlier.

"In light of the dramatic increase in infections in recent days, those who test positive should understand that COVID-19 case investigations may be delayed," the county said in a Friday afternoon news release. "Those who do not hear from Warren County Health Services or New York state contact tracers promptly should self-isolate for five days upon testing positive, and notify those they had contact with two days prior to testing positive or onset of symptoms, whichever occurs first."

Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones stated: “We are asking our residents to be patient as we deal with this drastic increase in cases. Please help us by taking precautions when going into public. Understand that there is a very good chance you will be exposed to this new, highly transmissible variant of COVID-19, and protect yourself with a mask that fits well. We are hopeful that data will continue to show that this variant is causing less severe illness than prior variants, but we are still early in this surge of cases.”

In addition to 320 new cases, Health Services reported 212 recoveries Friday, and is monitoring 1,301 active COVID cases, 1,276 of them involving mild illness.

Fifteen Warren County residents were hospitalized as of Friday, unchanged from Thursday. Two patients are critically ill and the remainder have moderate illness. Ten are moderately ill outside of a hospital.

One of the two critically ill patients is unvaccinated. Overall, seven of the 15 who are hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Warren County Health Services stated that it continues to see the majority of new COVID-19 cases stemming from household/family exposures, exposures from gatherings and contact at workplaces.

The highly transmissible omicron variant has been confirmed as responsible for over 97% of cases in New York in recent days. This variant spreads much more easily, and incubation periods after exposure are shorter than previous variants.

Warren County's rolling seven-day average of new cases was 159.4 as of Friday, and the rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 17.7%, compared to the Capital Region’s rate 18.7%, as of Friday morning.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1