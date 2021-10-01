Warren County reports 32 new virus cases

Warren County Health Services on Friday reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and 30 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 207.

A total of nine individuals were hospitalized with the virus, two fewer than Thursday. One person was in critical condition and eight others were moderately ill.

All of Friday’s cases involved community spread, including four individuals who had been on the campus of North Warren, Glens Falls and Queensbury school districts, Health Services said.

Of the new cases, 14 involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases in the county to 467. A total of 43,398 Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated as of Friday.

A vast majority of the breakthrough cases involved individuals experiencing mild or no symptoms, according to Health Services.

The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the chance of infection and lessen the severity of symptoms if infection does occur, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.