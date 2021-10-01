Warren County reports 32 new virus cases

Warren County Health Services on Friday reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and 30 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 207.
A total of nine individuals were hospitalized with the virus, two fewer than Thursday. One person was in critical condition and eight others were moderately ill.
All of Friday’s cases involved community spread, including four individuals who had been on the campus of North Warren, Glens Falls and Queensbury school districts, Health Services said.
Of the new cases, 14 involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases in the county to 467. A total of 43,398 Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated as of Friday.
A vast majority of the breakthrough cases involved individuals experiencing mild or no symptoms, according to Health Services.
The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the chance of infection and lessen the severity of symptoms if infection does occur, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health Services continues to recommend all residents eligible for the vaccine get inoculated as soon as possible. The agency is also recommending residents wear a face mask while in public indoor spaces to prevent the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.
A series of vaccination clinics have been scheduled in the upcoming days, including a booster clinic on Oct. 7 at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Boosters are available to Pfizer vaccine recipients 65 and older or between the ages of 50 and 64 with certain underlying medical conditions who receive the booster at least 6 months after completing the vaccine series.
Adults between the ages of 18 and 64 with underlying health issues or who work in high-risk settings may also receive the shot after 6 months after completing the vaccine series.
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients are not yet eligible for the booster.
For additional information, contact Health Services by calling: 518-761-6580.
The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 228.32 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Washington County
Washington County reported 58 new cases and 54 recoveries since Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 152. A total of 831 individuals were under monitoring due to possible exposure.
Three individuals were hospitalized as of Friday, four fewer than Thursday.
A vast majority of the new cases involved community and household spread.
The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 297.37 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Saratoga County
Saratoga County had not reported its daily statistics as of 5 p.m. Friday.
The county reported 84 cases on Thursday.
Transmission remains high in the county, according to the CDC, averaging 200.99 cases per 100,000 residents, according to data from the agency.
The South High football team was forced to cancel its game against Ballston Spa Friday after a member of the team tested positive for the virus on Thursday.
The district is working with Saratoga County Public Health to complete contact tracing.
Superintendent of Schools Kristine Orr said the district received the information on Thursday night and has to put the team on pause while it works with Saratoga County Public Health to complete contact tracing.
“I know that this game is a homecoming game for Ballston Spa. I am disappointed that we have to postpone this for them, but we must think about the safety of all players on both teams,” Orr said in a news release.
Families of the South High team have been notified.
Statewide and regional statistics
Statewide, 5,187 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That's a positive test rate of 2.35%, bringing the seven-day positive test rate to 2.52%.
A total of 48,015 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
But 2,169 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 37 people died.
In the Capital Region, 409 cases were reported on Thursday, a positive test rate of 3.74%.
Michael Goot contributed to this report.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.