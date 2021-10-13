Warren County reports 31 new virus cases

Warren County Health Services on Wednesday reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and 16 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 263.

A vast majority of the active cases involve mild illness, though five individuals remain hospitalized. Three are in critical condition and two patients have a moderate illness, according to Health Services.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 17 COVID-related hospitalizations, including eight patients in the intensive care unit.

All of Wednesday’s new cases involved community spread, including five involving individuals who were on the campuses of Warren County public schools.

The recent surge in new cases stems from workplace and household exposures, youth sports and indoor events, according to Health Services.

Fourteen of Wednesday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases to 588, or 1.3% of the 43,810 Warren County residents that have completed the vaccine series.

The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the chance of infection and lessen the severity of symptoms in the event a breakthrough case does occur, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.