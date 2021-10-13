Warren County reports 31 new virus cases

Warren County Health Services on Wednesday reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and 16 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 263.
A vast majority of the active cases involve mild illness, though five individuals remain hospitalized. Three are in critical condition and two patients have a moderate illness, according to Health Services.
Glens Falls Hospital reported 17 COVID-related hospitalizations, including eight patients in the intensive care unit.
All of Wednesday’s new cases involved community spread, including five involving individuals who were on the campuses of Warren County public schools.
The recent surge in new cases stems from workplace and household exposures, youth sports and indoor events, according to Health Services.
Fourteen of Wednesday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases to 588, or 1.3% of the 43,810 Warren County residents that have completed the vaccine series.
The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the chance of infection and lessen the severity of symptoms in the event a breakthrough case does occur, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health Services continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible and to wear a mask — regardless of vaccination status — in public indoor settings.
A number of vaccination clinics have been scheduled throughout October. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e.
The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 284.62 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.
The agency recommends all individuals wear a mask when in public settings in areas seeing “substantial” and high rates of transmission.
Washington County
In Washington County, 32 new cases and 32 recoveries were reported Wednesday. The county now has 158 active cases.
But 694 individuals are currently under monitoring after possible exposure to the virus and seven people were hospitalized.
Of the new cases, 21 have been linked back to community exposure. The remaining 11 cases were still under investigation.
Seven individuals were fully vaccinated prior to testing positive for the virus, bringing the number of breakthrough cases in the county to 385, or 1.1% of the 34,717 Washington County residents who have completed the vaccine series.
A number of vaccination clinics have been scheduled through October. For more information, visit: washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.
The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 232.01 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days.
Saratoga County and statewide data
Saratoga County reported 73 new cases to the state on Tuesday, the most recent day county data is available.
The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, according to the CDC, averaging 191.85 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days.
Statewide, 4,658 new cases were reported on Tuesday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That's a positive test rate of 3.05%, which brings the seven-day positive test rate of 2.3%.
A total of 63,455 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
But 2,109 people remain hospitalized with COVID and 32 people died from the virus, according to state data.
In the Capital Region, 373 new cases were reported Tuesday, a positive test rate of 3.69%.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.