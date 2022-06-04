Warren County reports 31 new COVID cases Saturday

Warren County Health Services reported an additional 31 COVID cases on Saturday, 10 of which stemmed from home test results.

Over the last five days, the county has reported 165 new cases of COVID-19.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 6.6%, according to Health Services.

Health Services reported 12 COVID-related hospitalizations on Saturday, which is one less than on Friday.

According to the most recent community COVID-19 risk update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Warren County and most Capital Region counties continue to be considered to have high community levels of COVID-19.

Warren County Health Services continues to host a testing site at the Warren County Municipal Center weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The site is open by appointment only to residents of Warren, Washington and other surrounding counties.

The county is hosting a Moderna booster clinic on Tuesday. The clinic is by appointment only. It will take place at the Warren County Human Services Building from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Registration links and other information can be found on the county’s COVID hub site.

Washington County

According to the most recent state data on Saturday, Washington County had 12 residents test positive out of 221 administered tests.

Over the past five days, the county has had 74 residents test positive for COVID-19, according to state data.

The seven-day positivity rate for the county is 6.8%.

Capital Region/statewide

Health Services reported on Saturday that there were 160 COVID-related hospitalizations throughout the Capital Region, which is two fewer than on Friday.

There were 2,218 hospitalizations statewide, according to state data.

The seven-day positivity rate for the Capital Region is 8.5%. The rate statewide is 6.5%.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

