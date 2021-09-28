Warren County reports 30 new virus cases

Warren County Health Services on Tuesday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and 20 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 176.
Seven individuals remain hospitalized with the virus, including two in critical condition. Five other patients are suffering from a moderate illness, Health Services said.
Two others are moderately ill outside of the hospital, and the remaining 167 cases involve mild illness.
All of Tuesday's cases involved community spread, including eight involving individuals on the campuses of Queensbury, Glens Falls, Lake George, Hadley-Luzerne and Warrensburg school districts.
New cases in recent days have stemmed from community and household exposure, out-of-state travel and youth sports practices, according to Health Services.
The county continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccine get inoculated to reduce spread of the virus. The highly transmissible delta variant continues to spread.
Studies show the vaccines dramatically reduce the risk of infection and lessen the severity of symptoms in the event of a "breakthrough" case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Warren County has reported 428 breakthrough cases out of the 43,288 residents who have completed the vaccine series, an infection rate of just under 1%.
A vast majority of breakthrough cases have involved mild illness, according to Health Services.
Those who do experience symptoms should stay home and get tested for the virus as soon as possible. Anyone having difficulty breathing should seek medical attention immediately.
Health Services is awaiting state authorization on booster shots and will establish clinics for those eligible as soon as possible. In the meantime, the agency recommends reaching out to local pharmacies and medical practices that may already have approval.
A number of vaccination clinics have been scheduled for those seeking their first and second shots, as well as qualifying immunocompromised individuals seeking a third dose. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e.
The county continues to see "high" transmission of the virus, averaging, 225.20 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to the CDC.
School cases
The state's COVID-19 school tracker is now operational.
Here is a breakdown on the number of cases reported at some of the largest districts in The Post-Star readership area.
Those interested in viewing how other districts throughout the state have fared can visit https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov/
Glens Falls City School District
A total of 20 individuals at Glens Falls City Schools have tested positive for the virus, including 19 students and one teacher.
Queensbury Union Free School District
A total of 28 students, three teachers and two staff members have tested positive for the virus.
South Glens Falls Central School District
The district has reported 31 cases, including 29 students, one teacher and one staff member.
Hudson Falls Central School District
At Hudson Falls schools, 35 virus cases have been reported, including 31 involving students and three pertaining to staff. One teacher has also tested positive, according to the tracker.
Washington and Saratoga counties
Washington and Saratoga counties had not reported their daily statistics as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
But Washington County continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 289.20 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
The rate of transmission in Saratoga County remains high as well, averaging 148.35 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.
State and regional statistics
Statewide, 4,114 people tested positive for the virus on Monday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That's a positive test rate of 3.05%, bringing the positive test rate to 2.65% over the last seven days.
A total of 45,701 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
But 2,363 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday and 31 people died.
In the Capital Region, 313 cases were reported Monday, a positive test rate of 3.73%, according to state data.
