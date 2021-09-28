Warren County reports 30 new virus cases

Warren County Health Services on Tuesday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and 20 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 176.

Seven individuals remain hospitalized with the virus, including two in critical condition. Five other patients are suffering from a moderate illness, Health Services said.

Two others are moderately ill outside of the hospital, and the remaining 167 cases involve mild illness.

All of Tuesday's cases involved community spread, including eight involving individuals on the campuses of Queensbury, Glens Falls, Lake George, Hadley-Luzerne and Warrensburg school districts.

New cases in recent days have stemmed from community and household exposure, out-of-state travel and youth sports practices, according to Health Services.

The county continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccine get inoculated to reduce spread of the virus. The highly transmissible delta variant continues to spread.

Studies show the vaccines dramatically reduce the risk of infection and lessen the severity of symptoms in the event of a "breakthrough" case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.