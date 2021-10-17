Warren County reports 30 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 30 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 33 recoveries.

Health Services was monitoring 272 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 255 of them involving mild illness. Eleven are hospitalized, one more than Saturday. Five are in critical condition and six others have moderate illness. Six are moderately ill outside of the hospital, according to a news release.

All of Sunday’s new cases involved community spread of COVID-19. Four involved people had been on Warren County public school campuses. To find more information about school cases, go to: https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov/#/home.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks continues to stem from Delta variant exposures in workplaces, households, youth sports and indoor events, according to officials.

Nine of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Sunday, 635 of 43,942 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Services’ list of potential COVID public exposure advisories was updated Saturday with information about a potential exposure at Warren County's tax auction on Saturday. The auction was held at the Warren County Municipal Center and the time range was 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with no mask worn. Public exposure advisories are detailed on the Warren County COVID Hub website: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e.

Vaccine update

Warren County Health Services anticipates being able to administer Moderna booster shots in the coming weeks, once receiving vaccine supply and state documentation to proceed, and availability of these doses will be publicized, the news release stated.

Health Services continues to offer COVID-19 vaccine first doses, second doses, booster doses and additional doses for immunocompromised. Those with questions about eligibility for boosters/third doses should call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming days:

• Tuesday, Oct. 19 booster/first dose/second dose clinic, Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Service Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.

• Friday, Oct. 22, Glens Falls Middle School booster doses, school staff only.

• Tuesday, Oct. 26, Glens Falls Middle School, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Johnson & Johnson vaccine available to public.

• Tuesday, Oct. 26, Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Service Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Booster/first dose/second dose clinic. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0