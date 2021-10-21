Warren County reports 295 active cases, most since January

Warren County Health Services on Thursday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and 17 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 295 — the most in a single day since January.

The last time the county reported 295 active cases was on Jan. 29, according to Health Services. The agency contributed the recent uptick in cases to the delta variant as well as workplace and household exposures, youth sports and indoor events.

Nine individuals remain hospitalized with the virus, two fewer than Wednesday. Three patients were in critical condition and six others have a moderate illness, according to Health Services.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 24 COVID-related hospitalizations, including six patients in the intensive care unit.

One person outside of the hospital is moderately ill. The remaining 285 cases involved mild illness, according to Health Services.

All but one of Thursday’s new cases involved community spread. One nursing home resident has also tested positive.

Four cases involved individuals who had been on the campuses of Warren County public schools, which have seen a growing number of cases in recent weeks.

A total of 102 cases have been reported at the Queensbury Union Free School District since the school year began, according to the state’s COVID school tracker. Of those, 47 involved students at the district’s elementary schools, where children are too young to be vaccinated.

Hudson Falls Central School District has reported 105 cases so far this school year, including 97 students.

Glens Falls City Schools, meanwhile, have reported 55 total cases, including 49 students, according to the state’s COVID school tracker.

For additional information on school-related cases, visit: schoolcoivdreportcar.health.ny.gov.

Health Services continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible in order to reduce the spread of the virus, and to wear a mask — regardless of vaccination status — while in public indoor areas.

The agency is also reminding those who do not feel well to stay home and get tested for the virus as soon as possible.

The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the risk of infection and lessen the severity of illness in the event a “breakthrough” case does occur, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county has reported a total of 680 breakthrough cases, including eight on Thursday. That’s the equivalent of 1.5% of the 44,040 county residents who have completed the vaccine series.

A vast majority of breakthrough cases have involved individuals experiencing mild symptoms. Twenty-nine have become moderately ill, two became seriously ill and two others experienced critical illness.

Eleven fully vaccinated elderly patients with extensive health issues have died after contracting the virus, according to Health Services.

The vaccines are widely available at local pharmacies and Health Services has a number of vaccine clinics scheduled throughout the month. For additional information, visit: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e.

The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 315.90 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to the CDC.

